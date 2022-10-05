Reward offered for information on woman accused of luring migrants to Martha's Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD - There's now a reward to track down the woman accused of luring migrants onto a flight to Martha's Vineyard.

The woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been identified by CNN and the New York Times as Perla Huerta.

However, no one seems to know where she is.

On Wednesday, the League of United Latin American Citizenshttps://lulac.org/news/pr/LULAC_DOUBLES_REWARD_TO_10000_FOR_INFORMATION_THAT_LEADS_TO_LOCATING_MIGRANT_POLITICAL_PREDATOR_PERLA_HUERTA/increased its reward to $10,000 in hopes that someone will help track her down.

CNN and the Times report that Huerta is a combat medic and a counterintelligence agent who was discharged last month after serving 20 years in the U.S. Army.

She was allegedly sent from Tampa to Texas in order to fill the planes. One migrant said she offered him clothes, food and money to go find passengers.

The group offering the reward is also asking the Justice Department to investigate Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over this incident.