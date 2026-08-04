New England Revolution celebrate unified team, raise money for Special Olympics at "Bowl for a Goal"

For 12 terrific seasons now, the New England Revolution has celebrated their partnership with Special Olympics Massachusetts and the incredible impact of the Rev's Unified Team.

Revolution defender Matt Polster said they all share a passion for soccer. "When we're all coming together in a single stadium playing on the same field and enjoy that moment," Polster said. "I think just enjoying that together is awesome."

At Patriot Place Tuesday night, the annual "Bowl for a Goal" event supported the continued success of unified sports, and the difference the program makes in the lives of players, partners, and spectators.

"It's exciting to be on this team," said Bill Scanlon of the unified team. "It's amazing."

"It's the people, honestly. The friendships I've made have been awesome," said unified team member Alyson Green. "The athletes, the partners, everybody, we're all the same here."

"To be honest, I thought I wasn't going to make it, but apparently I did," said Benjamin Walsh of the unified team.

The unified roster represents the Revolution competing against other unified teams across the league. They already hosted their home match. Next up, they'll travel internationally to take on Toronto on Aug. 15.

The program's mission of inclusion isn't just for the unified players; it's for all of us, helping everyone be better teammates off the field in life.

"When you can see someone's abilities on the field and you can say, 'oh, they're a really good soccer player,' you don't see their disabilities off the field," said Mary Beth McMahon, president and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts. "If we can influence the next generation of people, that would just be the best outcome ever."

The New England Revolution Foundation raised a record $145,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts at the event.

"Just the memories that we make and the friendships that we make," Walsh said. "It makes me want to kind of tear up. Because seriously, this is a big deal."