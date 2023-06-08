Man arrested in shooting near Revere Beach that was caught on video
CHELSEA - Police have arrested 19-year-old Dashawn Teleau in the shooting of a young woman near Revere Beach over Memorial Day weekend.
The Malden man is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said.
Video obtained by the WBZ-TV I-Team shows the moment a gunman opened fire on that Sunday evening near Shirley and Centennial avenues as fights erupted amid the large crowds.
The video taken from a window above, shows what appears to be a group of young people involved in a fight out on the street. A young man wearing grey shorts and a white top pushes back from the group, pulls out a gun and starts shooting.
The gunman appears to fire seven shots. At least one of them hit a 17-year-old girl in the back. She was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
There was a second unrelated shooting near the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard about an hour later that injured two people. A 17-year-boy is facing charges in connection with that incident.
for more features.