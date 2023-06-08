Man arrested in shooting near Revere Beach that was caught on video

CHELSEA - Police have arrested 19-year-old Dashawn Teleau in the shooting of a young woman near Revere Beach over Memorial Day weekend.

The Malden man is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said.

Video obtained by the WBZ-TV I-Team shows the moment a gunman opened fire on that Sunday evening near Shirley and Centennial avenues as fights erupted amid the large crowds.

#Sources: 19 year old suspect arrested in shooting of a young woman near #Revere Beach during Memorial Day weekend. #WBZ #ITeam pic.twitter.com/9m03PZFyCa — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) June 8, 2023

The video taken from a window above, shows what appears to be a group of young people involved in a fight out on the street. A young man wearing grey shorts and a white top pushes back from the group, pulls out a gun and starts shooting.

The gunman appears to fire seven shots. At least one of them hit a 17-year-old girl in the back. She was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

There was a second unrelated shooting near the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard about an hour later that injured two people. A 17-year-boy is facing charges in connection with that incident.