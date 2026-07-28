Ceddanne Rafaela's grand slam sends Red Sox past A's 4-2 for 18th victory in 20 games

Ceddanne Rafaela hit his first major league grand slam and the Boston Red Sox beat the Athletics 4-2 after being held without a hit through five innings Monday night.

Connor Wong doubled leading off the sixth for the first hit against Athletics rookie starter Jack Perkins (2-6), who was pulled after walking Willson Contreras with two outs. José Suarez walked Wilyer Abreu to load the bases, setting the stage for Rafaela's 11th homer and a 4-1 lead.

Curtis Mead struck out looking his first time up in his Boston debut and then left after he was hit on the wrist by a pitch his second time up. The Red Sox acquired Mead from the Wasington Nationals on Saturday night for rookie pitcher Connelly Early.

Tyler Soderstrom extended his hitting streak to 10 games when he launched his 17th homer to give the Athletics a 1-0 lead two batters into the bottom of the first against Payton Tolle. Jonah Heim homered for the 10th time to cut it to 4-2 in the sixth.

Tolle (6-6) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one to help the surging Red Sox (55-50) win for the 18th time in 20 games.

The A's have lost three straight and 24 of 30.

Justin Slaten got the final two outs in the sixth for Boston, and Jovani Morán and Garrett Whitlock each pitched a perfect inning.

Aroldis Chapman gave up a leadoff single to Colby Thomas in the ninth, and pinch-hitter Nick Kurtz reached on a one-out fielding error at second by Anthony Seigler. Chapman struck out Henry Bolte and Alika Williams for his 25th save in 27 opportunities.

Perkins walked three and was charged with two runs on one hit in 5 2/3 innings.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (6-3, 2.58 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Athletics LHP Gage Jump (3-6, 4.42).