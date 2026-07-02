Willson Contreras and Cade Cavalli both suspended 7 games after Red Sox-Nationals fracas

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli and Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras were each issued a seven-game suspension by Major League Baseball on Thursday for their role in a benches-clearing fight between the teams.

Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas (five games) and Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton (three games) were also suspended by MLB for their actions during the dustup that took place at Fenway Park in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's game.

The four players were also fined an undisclosed amount in the discipline announced by senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill. The suspensions were scheduled to begin on Friday when the Red Sox play at the Los Angeles Angels and the Nationals host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If any of the players elect to appeal the penalty, the ban will be delayed until that process is completed.

Cavalli shouted at Contreras after striking him out looking on a full-count pitch. Contreras then threw his helmet at Cavalli and approached him on the mound. They began jawing at each other and both dugouts emptied.

Contreras, Eaton, Mikolas and Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy were ejected. Cavalli was not.

Contreras was tossed for a second straight game, having mimicked an appeal call after striking out on a checked swing during Monday's game. He also celebrated a three-run homer off Mikolas in that game with a massive bat flip he later apologized for. The native of Venezuela acknowledged he's been stressed since his native country was damaged by a pair of devastating earthquakes last week.