Red Sox lose series finale to Mariners after winning first two in Seattle

Dominic Canzone homered, Logan Gilbert allowed one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Sunday.

Gilbert (6-4) struck out eight and walked two.

The game was scoreless in the second inning when Canzone lined an opposite-field solo shot to left off Payton Tolle (3-5) for his 12th homer of the season.

The Red Sox tied the game at 1-1 in the third when Nate Eaton hit his first homer of the season into the upper deck in left field.

Cole Young delivered a key RBI single in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead. Weston Wilson lined a two-out single to left field, stole second base, and scored on Young's ground ball that got through the infield into center.

Canzone hit a fielder's choice groundout that scored Julio Rodríguez in the sixth.

Beside the homer, Gilbert gave up an infield single to Ceddanne Rafaela in the first and a single to Caleb Durbin in the fifth.

Gabe Speier, Eduard Bazardo, and Andrés Muñoz finished up for Seattle with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, with Muñoz pitching a shutout ninth for his 13th save.

Tolle gave up three runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Up next

Boston: LHP Jake Bennett (1-3, 4.79 ERA) starts at Colorado against RHP Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.05 ERA) on Monday.

Seattle: RHP George Kirby (5-7, 4.10 ERA) starts at Pittsburgh against RHP Mitch Keller (5-4, 5.25 ERA) on Tuesday.