Red Sox have reportedly contacted Jordan Montgomery's agent

BOSTON -- New Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it crystal clear during his introduction at Fenway Park that bolstering Boston's pitching staff will be his focus this offseason. He's reportedly already set his sights on an arm that just helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series.

The Red Sox have already spoken with the agent for lefty Jordan Montgomery, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Montgomery is coming off a solid season for the Cardinals and the Rangers, when he went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA over 32 starts. He was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular season starts for Texas after being acquired at the trade deadline, and then went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in the team's run to a World Series title.

The 30-year-old southpaw has a 3.68 ERA over his seven MLB seasons. He's had a very efficient run over the last three years, making at least 30 starts in each while averaging 175 innings of work.

Montgomery has experience pitching in the AL East too, having pitched for the New York Yankees from 2017-2022. He's 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA over seven career starts at Fenway Park.

There will be plenty of teams lining up to sign Montgomery this winter, and his October success with the Rangers will drive up his price tag. The Red Sox will probably have to overpay for any free agents this offseason, but the team has plenty of money to spend. And they really need to revamp a starting rotation that was decimated by injuries and ineffectiveness throughout the 2023 season.

Montgomery can't be the only starting pitcher Breslow adds to the staff this offseason, but signing him would be a solid start to this offseason's rebuild.