Red Sox fans still feeling momentum despite consecutive losses: "They're making the all-time comeback"

Two straight losses haven't done much to dampen the excitement around Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox lost to the A's on Sunday afternoon, their second straight defeat after entering the weekend on a nine-game winning streak. That run came on top of a franchise-record tying 15-game winning streak in July, fueling a dramatic turnaround that has fans believing the magic is back at the old ballpark.

"It's really good, and they're making the all-time comeback," fan Lillyana Henry said.

Saturday night's loss snapped Boston's chance at a second 10-game winning streak this season, but even the losses seem to sting a little less these days.

"They still had a chance at the end, so that was cool," Brian Corcoran said. "I mean what a turnaround. Watching the game every night is exciting again. Fenway's back."

The energy around Jersey Street is a far cry from what fans experienced just a couple of months ago, when the Sox were sitting at the bottom of the AL East standings with little light at the end of the tunnel.

"The turnaround has been amazing, we've been Sox fans our whole lives and this turnaround was so unexpected, it's unbelievable," Pete Sherman said.

Especially on a 90-degree weekend, fans couldn't help but look ahead to cooler weather and the possibility of October baseball.

"I'm ready for October and ready for the weather to cool down a little bit," Corcoran said.

Bars and restaurants surrounding Fenway Park are also beginning to prepare for the possibility of a longer season.

"I was prepared to do a schedule up until September, but I think I'm going to be doing it into October now. So yeah, we're excited," said Max Goodman, manager at Game On! on Lansdowne Street.

Goodman said the excitement surrounding the team is already beginning to feel like a playoff atmosphere.

"I mean, you can feel it in everyone. The energy," Goodman said. "I mean, usually we get busy because of the Sox games and the concerts coming around. But, you know with all this winning going on, everyone and their mothers are coming here."

The Red Sox will now try to regain some momentum north of the border, beginning an in-division series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.