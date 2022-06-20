Red Sox call up Jeter Downs ahead of series vs. Tigers

BOSTON -- Jeter Downs is one giant step closer to making his MLB debut.

The shortstop was called up to the Boston Red Sox on Monday, ahead of the team's three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox designated pitcher James Norwood for assignment to make room on the roster for Downs. The Red Sox just acquired Norwood on Saturday.

Downs, 23, was acquired by the Red Sox organization in the Mookie Betts trade, along with Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong. Verdugo has of course been a starter for Boston since arriving, while Wong has played in eight games in the big leagues over the past two years.

Downs, though, has remained in the minors. This season is his second year with Triple-A Worcester, where he has hit just .187 with a .637 OPS in 152 games. In his minor league career across all levels, he's batted .240 with a .757 OPS.

Downs has primarily played shortstop in the minors, registering close to 2,800 innings of work there. But he's also well-experienced at second base, where he's been for 878.2 innings in the minors.