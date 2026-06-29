Contreras and Durbin homer as Red Sox extend win streak to 5 games with 6-3 win over Nationals

Wilson Contreras hit a three-run homer, Caleb Durbin added a home run of his own, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Monday to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games.

Contreras opened the scoring for Boston with his 18th homer of the year to jump out to a 3-1 lead before Durbin followed with a solo shot to left two batters later. Contreras had his night cut early, however, after being ejected in the third inning for mocking the ABS challenge helmet tap on a checked swing strikeout.

Wilyer Abreu plated Tsung-Che Cheng with a sacrifice fly in the second, and Carlos Narváez added a sac-fly of his own in the third to complete the scoring.

Ranger Suarez (4-3) pitched six innings and struck out eight while giving up three runs on five hits. The team has had 12 consecutive quality starts, two shy of the franchise record of 14 set in 1988. Boston starters are 6-1 with a 1.75 ERA over the last 12 games.

James Wood hit his 21st homer of the year, a 441-foot solo shot to right in the first inning, and CJ Abrams tacked on a bases-loaded, two-run double in the sixth to break an 0-for-15 slump.

Miles Mikolas (2-7) surrendered six runs on nine hits in seven innings while striking out three for the Nationals.

The Red Sox have won 8 of their last 11.

Up next

Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (4-4, 4.00 ERA) squares off against Boston LHP Connelly Early (7-5, 3.59) in game two of the series on Tuesday.