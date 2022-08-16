New video shows runaway Red Line train rolling through station in July

BRAINTREE - New video shows a runaway Red Line train rolling by the Braintree station without stopping.

The MBTA released footage Tuesday of the July 25th incident. An employee can be seen walking down the tracks to see what happened.

The train rolls through and then comes to a stop about 800 feet past the station.

According to the MBTA, crews were moving the train around 5:30 a.m. when an issue with the brakes caused it to keep rolling.

No one was hurt, but the incident caused delays for commuters, and it was the latest in a string of runaway train incidents that led to a federal order to retrain T employees.