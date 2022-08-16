Watch CBS News
Local News

New video shows runaway Red Line train rolling through station in July

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

New video shows runaway Red Line train rolling through station in July
New video shows runaway Red Line train rolling through station in July 00:28

BRAINTREE - New video shows a runaway Red Line train rolling by the Braintree station without stopping.

The MBTA released footage Tuesday of the July 25th incident. An employee can be seen walking down the tracks to see what happened.

The train rolls through and then comes to a stop about 800 feet past the station. 

According to the MBTA, crews were moving the train around 5:30 a.m. when an issue with the brakes caused it to keep rolling. 

No one was hurt, but the incident caused delays for commuters, and it was the latest in a string of runaway train incidents that led to a federal order to retrain T employees. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 6:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.