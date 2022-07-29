MBTA ordered to undergo safety training following runaway train incidents

BOSTON – Federal safety officials are cracking down on the MBTA after recent runaway train incidents. Last week in Braintree, a Red Line train rolled 800 yards into the station. It was the third incident since late May.

The Federal Transit Authority has now ordered the T to retrain all employees who work on disabled trains. The FTA believes there is a combination of unsafe practices and conditions on the T that lead to a substantial risk of injury or death.

Starting at midnight, all T employees who work on the lines will be required to take mandatory safety training before they can return to work.

The MBTA will also have to keep track and report this safety training to the federal organization. Experts say intervention like this is rare but they hope this is just the beginning for the T.

"If it happens once, you say oh it's an anomaly. If it happens all the time, you can't call it an anomaly," said transportation safety expert Carl Berkowitz. "Safety and culture needs to start at the top and work its way down. Everybody has to be onboard. When a person out in the field causes an injury or an accident, we can't blame them, you've got to blame his training."

A spokesperson for the MBTA says the T will comply with this order and is committed to providing the training and tools necessary to its employees.

The training will last 15 minutes and will not impact service, according to the T.