Man with open drunk driving case charged after deadly crash with motorcyclist in Raynham

A Massachusetts man whose license is suspended because he has an open drunk driving case has been charged after he allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist on Friday.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of South Street East and Hill Street in Raynham.

When officers arrived, they found a black Harley Davidson motorcycle with heavy front-end damage. The motorcycle was resting on its side on the northbound side of South East Street.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's office, 52-year-old Scott Piche of New Bedford was found in the road with significant injuries. Piche was rushed to Morton Hospital but was pronounced dead.

On the westbound side of Hill Street, police found a White Ford Explorer that also had heavy front-end damage.

The driver, who was identified as Jacob Larsen of Avon, remained on scene following the crash.

Larsen's license was already suspended at the time of the crash because he was previously charged with operating under the influence, the DA said. That case is pending in Taunton District Court.

On Sunday, the DA announced that Larsen has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, operating a motor vehicle while suspended for OUI, marked lanes violation, and failure to yield.

Larsen is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Taunton District Court on the new charges.

No additional details on the crash are currently available.

Raynham is located in Bristol County in Massachusetts, about 30 miles south of Boston and around 30 miles from Providence, Rhode Island.