18-year-old pedestrian crossing street in Raynham, Massachusetts, hit and killed by driver

An 18-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver while crossing the street in Raynham, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said.

Crews responded at about 6:15 a.m. to the serious crash at 430 New State Highway on Route 44 near a Dunkin' and other businesses.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda CR-V, driven by a 37-year-old man from Taunton, was traveling west on Route 44 when it struck the pedestrian as he crossed the street," the Raynham police and fire departments said in a statement.

Police said the teenager was from Brockton but did not immediately release his name. He received medical care at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, whose name has not been released, stayed at the scene. The driver and a passenger were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area Tuesday morning. Only one lane of eastbound traffic was getting by during rush hour as police investigated. There was a white car with front-end damage and a cracked windshield parked nearby.

Raynham is about 32 miles south of Boston.