Rare 13-star American Revolutionary War flag on display in Boston

BOSTON - Thursday is Flag Day, and there's a rare one on display right here in Boston.

A 13-star flag from the American Revolution can be seen at the Commonwealth Museum. It's on loan from an Ohio family who has owned the flag for 120 years.

It's believed that the hand-woven, hand-sewn flag flew at Fort Independence in Boston Harbor during the war.

The flag will be on display during regular museum hours through August, and admission is free.