Vikings legend Randy Moss "battling something internal," says he will "get through it"

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings legend and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss said he is "battling something internal" and asked for prayers on Sunday.

"Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling something internal," Moss said in an Instagram video. "I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put they blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times."

Moss, a former wide receiver who now serves as an analyst on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown," did not disclose any details. He did encourage men to "get y'all checkups, get your blood work done."

Moss, 47, also referenced viewers' concerns about his eyes appearing yellow in a recent television appearance, saying he may occasionally be wearing sunglasses on TV now.

"Your boy gonna get through it, I've got a great team of doctors and I got a great family around me," Moss said.

The Vikings drafted Moss 21st overall in 1998. He immediately tore up the league and the Vikings' record books. In 2005, the team traded him to the Oakland Raiders. After two years there, he was traded to the New England Patriots, where he set the single-season receiving touchdown record with 23. Moss had another stint in Minnesota, then spent time with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers before retiring in 2012. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and is fourth all-time in receiving yards (15,292) and second in receiving touchdowns (156).

Among Vikings, Moss is second only to Cris Carter in receiving yardage and touchdowns.