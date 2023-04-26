Watch CBS News
Raising Cane's opens new restaurant in Boston; another Massachusetts location debuts next month

BOSTON - A chicken finger chain that's especially popular in the south is expanding its presence in Massachusetts. Raising Cane's opened a new location in Boston's Back Bay Wednesday and is set to open a third restaurant in the state in May.

The new restaurant is at 755 Boylston St. Another location in the city by Boston University's Agganis Arena has been open since 2009.

On May 17, Raising Cane's will open in Marlboro at 141 Boston Post Road West. That's only a three-minute drive from fast-food chicken competitor Chick-fil-A, which has 18 restaurants in Massachusetts.

Cane's is still looking to hire cashiers, cooks, managers and other restaurant workers for its Boylston Street and Marlboro locations. Click here to apply for jobs.

April 26, 2023

