Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.

Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. 

Massachusetts:
Attleboro 5.37 inches
Billerica 4.75 
Franklin 4.23
Rehoboth 4
Newburyport 3.97
Chelmsford 3.8
Southwick 3.75
Dudley 3.52
Lowell 3.5
Webster 3.49
Hardwick 3.47
Swansea 3.42
Methuen 3.24
Tewksbury 3.23
Auburn 3.21
Grafton 3.15

Rhode Island:
Cranston 11.06 inches
Greenville 9.24
Providence 8.56
Smithfield 7.95
Scituate 7.63
North Providence 7.26
Johnston 6.97
Harrisville 5.81
Pascoag 5.17
Burrillville 5.16
Oakland 5.1
Cumberland 4.73
Warwick 4.04
Coventry 3.63
Bristol 3.33

First published on September 6, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

