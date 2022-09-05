Watch CBS News
Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon.

Rhode Island State Police said the highway was closed at Eddy Street. 

Providence flooding I-95
Flooding shut down I-95 in Providence, RI Ryan Welch

Multiple cars are stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. 

Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. 

Crews are working to clear drains and move the stalled vehicles.

"We're urging Rhode Islanders to avoid all unnecessary travel," Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee tweeted.

A flash flood warning is in effect in the area until 7:30 p.m. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 4:16 PM

