Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon.
Rhode Island State Police said the highway was closed at Eddy Street.
Multiple cars are stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve.
Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions.
Crews are working to clear drains and move the stalled vehicles.
"We're urging Rhode Islanders to avoid all unnecessary travel," Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee tweeted.
A flash flood warning is in effect in the area until 7:30 p.m.
