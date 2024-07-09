Rafael Devers skipping out on All-Star Game due to lingering shoulder soreness

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will only have two All-Stars in Texas next week, as third baseman Rafael Devers is bowing out of the Midsummer Classic due to a lingering shoulder injury.

Boston manager Alex Cora made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park before the Red Sox opened a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics. Devers is in the Boston lineup Tuesday night, but the team would rather have him rest his shoulder next week than play in the All-Star Game.

"He's been grinding through a few things, especially his left shoulder," said Cora. "As a group, we believe this is a good time for him to get some rest and take care of it."

Cora said that it's the AC joint in Devers' left shoulder that is continuing to give him issues, though you'd never know it based on how the slugger has been swinging the bat. Devers has slashed .375/.483/.833 with three homers, a triple, and 10 RBI over the last week, including a two-homer effort against the Yankees on Sunday night in the Bronx.

Devers is having a career year for Boston, hitting .293 with a team-leading 21 home runs and 55 RBI. He has only missed 12 games this season, which Cora said is a testament to the Boston medical staff.

"They do an amazing job with him during the week. I think Raffy has learned to be efficient with his work and staying healthy," said Cora. "He's not going to be able to do certain things, but at the end of the day he's Raffy Devers so he finds a way."

Cora and the Red Sox are hoping that a little time off during the All-Star break will set Devers up for an even bigger second half of the season.

"There is more here and we're shooing for something bigger than the All-Star Game," said Cora. "For him to be healthy, it's the most important thing."

With Devers skipping out of the All-Star festivities, outfielder Jarren Duran and pitcher Tanner Houck will be Boston's representation at the annual exhibition game on July 16 in Arlington.