Former BU star Quinn Hutson signs with Oilers, expected to make NHL debut Monday

Quinn Hutson and the Boston University Terriers came up short in their bid for a NCAA Championship two nights ago. On Monday, the star forward is expected to make his NHL debut.

The 23-year-old Hutson has signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Oilers as a college free agent, Edmonton announced Monday. He is joining Edmonton immediately and is expected to make his pro debut Monday night when the Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings, according to Jack Michaels of Sportsnet.

With Hutson debuting Monday in Edmonton's second-to-last game of the regular season, it will burn a year of his contract and will allow him to become a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 NHL season. Edmonton is currently the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division with 99 points, but could jump the No. 2 Kings with a win Monday.

Either way, Hutson is joining an Edmonton team that is looking to make some noise this postseason.

Quinn Hutson with Boston University

Hutson, a native of Barrington, Illinois, played three years of college hockey at Boston University and did some great things for the Terriers. He was BU's leading scorer last season with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) over his 37 games, and helped BU make it to the Frozen Four championship game on Saturday night, where the Terriers lost to Western Michigan.

Boston University made it to the Frozen Four in each of Hutson's three seasons at the school. He had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) as a freshman in 2022-23 and then put up 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) over 40 games in his sophomore season in 2023-24.

Hutson brothers in the NHL

Hutson will now join his younger brother in the NHL. Lane Hutson is a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens and is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy (the NHL's Rookie of the Year) after scoring eight goals and dishing out 58 assists in his 80 games for the Habs. Lane played two games for Montreal last season after he joined the team following his sophomore year at BU.

Another Hutson will likely join Quinn and Lane in the NHL next year, too. Boston University freshman defenseman Cole Hutson is a prospect for the Capitals after Washington drafted him 43rd overall in 2024.