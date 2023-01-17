Man hit by car recovering, traumatized by driver allegedly saying 'Go back to China'

QUINCY -- George Ngo is happy to be up and walking after being hit by a car multiple times in Quincy last month. "I could've been dead. I am lucky to be alive. He left me a lot of scars on my whole leg," he said.

The 38-year-old said he and his family were discriminated against when 77-year-old John Sullivan allegedly yelled at him saying "Go back to China," after George saw Sullivan speeding down the road and the two exchanged words.

"He came out and said it again, 'I am going to kill you guys,'" George said.

Moments later Sullivan hit George with his car twice, prosecutors said.

The first time he was hit, George said his knuckles are still swollen from holding on for dear life. "If I didn't hold on, I'd be run over underneath."

He eventually fell off then police said Sullivan hit George again, which landed him in a ditch. A video shows Sullivan getting into a heated exchange with a construction worker before driving away.

John Sullivan. Quincy Police

George was with his sister and his niece who both witnessed him being hit by a car twice. The incident has left the family traumatized.

"I feel scared going outside looking at other people and don't know who is going to do it again," he said.

George was in the hospital for weeks with multiple injuries. He is now doing rehab four times a week.

"Just so I can go back to normal, but it stinks that every day I wake up with pain. I never had this pain before," he said.

Sullivan faces a number of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and civil rights violation.

"I never seen anybody like that. I lived here for over 30 years and we are all the same human beings, we shouldn't be treating people like that," George said.

Now this father of three is out of work and trying to provide for his children and teaching them a valuable lesson about life: "Treat people how you want to be treated," he said.

Sullivan is due back in court next month.