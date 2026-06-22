Boston theater company using psychiatrists, social workers to make connection in plays feel real

Connection is a key part of the experience during productions from the Psych Drama Company. Wendy Lippe, an actor and clinical psychologist, founded the company in 2010.

Artistic teams work with mental health professionals on the plays and in some cases, the audience has a chance to share in the conversation.

Lippe explained that the current production of Terrance McNally's Tony-nominated "Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune" asks questions like, "What is connection? What is intimacy? How do we understand it?"

Co-star Cliff Blake added, "It's intriguing what does make a couple really connect, and how do you find your soulmate?"

Lippe created the company to combine her passions and create something unique in Boston.

"We have had psychologists and psychiatrists and social workers involved in all aspects of the production. They've worked on character arcs, script analysis," Lippe said.

This piece unfolds over the course of one night as co-workers at a diner become something more.

"I think this play is mostly about the baggage we carry with us from things in the past and how we work through that or don't," said director Julia Murney.

She is best known for her work on stage, playing Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. But when Lippe, a college classmate, reached out, Murney jumped at the opportunity to direct her first show in Boston.

Murney said, "I love actors. I like being in a sandbox with them and playing. I also do like getting to stand back and watch."

The audience will have the chance to do more than just watch. This play takes place in the 1980s, so after evening performances, there will be an 80s dance party. And after the matinees, post-show discussions with the actors.

Lippe said, "These are difficult times out in the world right now. And we want to celebrate and talk about how we overcome obstacles at a micro and macro level."

"I hope people come to see the show with a wide open heart," said Murney. "And I hope that it allows them to take two hours to either leave whatever they're dealing with out there, or bring it in and work through some of it."

"If every audience member repaired a relationship or found a new relationship or got hope, if they don't have hope, that would be nirvana," Blake said.

You can see "Frankie & Johnny at the Clair de Lune" at the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Black Box Theatre through Sunday, June 28th.