Providence shooting victim identified as 15-year-old Isiah Rosario, a runaway from New Hampshire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Police in Providence have identified Saturday's shooting victim as a missing runaway teen from New Hampshire.
The shooting happened on March Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have since identified him as 15-year-old Isiah Rosario.
The shooting is now under investigation. There is no word on if any arrests have been made.
