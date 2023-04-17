Watch CBS News
Local News

Providence shooting victim identified as 15-year-old Isiah Rosario, a runaway from New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Police in Providence have identified Saturday's shooting victim as a missing runaway teen from New Hampshire.

The shooting happened on March Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have since identified him as 15-year-old Isiah Rosario.

The shooting is now under investigation. There is no word on if any arrests have been made.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 9:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.