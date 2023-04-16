Watch CBS News
Police investigate fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Providence

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PROVIDENCE — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Providence on Saturday morning. 

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on March Street. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the unidentified teenager who was shot. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

According to police, the boy is a missing runaway from New Hampshire. 

The incident is currently under investigation. 

First published on April 15, 2023 / 10:05 PM

