Police investigate fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Providence
PROVIDENCE — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Providence on Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on March Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the unidentified teenager who was shot.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, the boy is a missing runaway from New Hampshire.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.