Climate activists protest proposed expansion at Massachusetts airport: "Erases all our wins"

Dozens of climate activists gathered outside a Boston office building to protest a proposed expansion of private jet operations at Hanscom Field, continuing a yearslong fight against a controversial project that has seemingly stalled recently.

"Stop billionaires and their jets, climate action now," protesters chanted outside the State Street building where one of the project's chief investors works.

The project has faced years of discussion, debate and opposition from environmental groups.

The proposal by developer North Airfield Ventures would add 17 new private jet hangars and new jet fuel storage areas at Hanscom Field, a Massport-owned airport in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Opponents argue the expansion would significantly increase carbon emissions and undermine Massachusetts' efforts to combat climate change.

"We really want to do what needs to be done to address the climate crisis, and to then see something like this in our neighborhood go up, which basically erases all our wins on climate action. It's just heartbreaking," said Sabine Von Mering.

According to opponents, if approved, the proposed expansion would generate at least 6,000 additional private jet flights annually.

"And that will create an additional 150,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, which is a staggering amount, and would really set back Massachusetts' progress on climate action by years," said Alex Chatfield of the Coalition Stop Private Jet Expansion Coalition

Two years ago, state officials rejected a draft environmental impact review submitted by developers, requiring a revised report before the project could move forward.

However, the timeline for that report remains uncertain.

Last month, North Airfield Ventures told the Hanscom Field Advisory Commission, a local advisory board made up of members of the surrounding towns, they were unsure when they would submit the revised environmental impact review. The board requested a presentation before its submittal.

"At this time, we are not exactly sure when we will be filing the response. I will keep you updated towards the end of the 1st quarter of next year. I will discuss your request with the Team prior to filing," said Rick Muse, according to meeting records.

Despite the apparent lack of progress, opponents have continued to organize demonstrations against the proposal. On Thursday, the rally took protestors to the governor's office in the State House where they dropped off a petition after collecting more than 15,000 signatures from residents wishing to see the proposal fully nixed.

WBZ reached out to Gov. Maura Healey's office for comment but has not yet received a response.