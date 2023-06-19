Watch CBS News
Propane leak blamed for Truro house explosion

By WBZ-News Staff

TRURO - Truro Police and Fire departments say it was a propane leak that caused an April house explosion on Harding Way in Truro.

The leak was mostly likely sparked by the home heating equipment in the basement. The fire spread to the propane tank, where it exploded. The fire reduced the house to rubble, but no one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Inspectors found the propane tank was overdue for inspection and had not been filled correctly, violating the Massachusetts fire safety code. Officials said there was no evidence of foul play.

