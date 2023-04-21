Truro house explosion felt in neighboring towns; No one hurt

TRURO - A house explosion late Thursday night in Truro destroyed a home and could be felt as far away as Brewster, fire officials said.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters worked to keep a huge fire from spreading to other homes.

Video from the scene showed flames completely engulfing the home on Harding's Way.

Flames from a house explosion in Truro. CBS Boston

"Significant explosion. . . the house behind it, surrounding houses have lost windows," Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins said.

Neighbor Cliff James said at first he thought the noise might be a gunshot, but realized it was too loud.

"The sound was actually so massive it shook the house," James said. "I sat on the floor just to get low, thinking 'this is crazy.'"

He stepped outside after he heard sirens, and said he saw ash falling from the sky.

Firefighters will be on scene all day investigating. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Just one week ago, a house explosion in Berlin killed a 79-year-old woman and injured her daughter.