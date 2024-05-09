Police move pro-Palestinian protesters away from MIT building

CAMBRIDGE - Several pro-Palestinian protesters who were trying to block the garage entrance to an MIT research building on Vassar Street in Cambridge were moved away by police Thursday afternoon. Officers were seen forcibly removing some of the demonstrators, a group that left their encampment to send another message to the MIT administration.

"The MIT and Cambridge police were brutally shoving people to get them out of the way. They physically, really assaulted several students, several graduate students and undergrads," said demonstrator Daniel Shen.

The Stata Center is where protesters say drone research is done that benefits the Israeli military. For the last two weeks, demonstrators have been demanding the university cut all research ties with Israel and this week after a largely peaceful protest there have been several clashes with police.

"I think we're prepared to fight back because that's what we owe to people in Gaza, that's what we owe to the people of the world," Shen said.

Daniel Shen, a third-year graduate student, is among several who have now received suspensions, though he says this cause is greater.

"I think these are all choices we made to come out here to do what's morally right for MIT to not be complicit with the Israeli military," Shen said.

Senior Hannah Didehbani says she'd rather be facing suspension than even attend her graduation.

"I'm not afraid because I know that we are fighting for a righteous cause. We are fighting end to a genocide and MIT's complicity in it," Didehbani said.

The heavy police presence and arrests have not deterred the demonstrators who say they're in this for the long haul until the university negotiates with them.

The protesters cleared the area after about two hours.