Powerball winning numbers announced for estimated $1.8 billion jackpot

Meet the last Powerball winner as the jackpot reaches $1.8 billion

The winning numbers for an estimated $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot — the game's second-largest prize ever — are 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 with a Powerball of 17.

Saturday's jackpot has an estimated cash value of $826.4 million, Powerball said.

It was not immediately known if there were any winners of Saturday's jackpot.

The top prize had climbed after no winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's $1.4 billion grand prize. There have been six jackpots of more than $1 billion in Powerball's 33-year history.

"We encourage everyone to play responsibly and take pride in knowing that every $2 ticket also helps support good causes in their community," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

Jackpots rise as more and more tickets are sold as drawings approach, and the previous current holder of fourth place is a $1.326 billion jackpot won in Oregon in April 2024.

A single jackpot winner would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment estimated at $826.4 million or opting for a payout via an annuity, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

No one has won Powerball's jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California claimed a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million. So far this year, the jackpot has been hit four times.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and cost $2 each.