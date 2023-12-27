Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot now $700 million for Wednesday night drawing

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

This prize would be the ninth largest in Powerball history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The one-time, lump sum cash payment for the jackpot is now at $352.3 million.

The last time somebody won Powerball was back in October, when a whopping $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in southern California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought up until 9:50 p.m. in Massachusetts. The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.   

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 1:38 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.