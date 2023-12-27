Powerball jackpot now $700 million for Wednesday night drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

This prize would be the ninth largest in Powerball history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The one-time, lump sum cash payment for the jackpot is now at $352.3 million.

The last time somebody won Powerball was back in October, when a whopping $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in southern California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought up until 9:50 p.m. in Massachusetts. The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.