Powerball jackpot rises to whopping $1.5 billion, third largest lottery prize in U.S. history
BOSTON - There were no winners in the latest Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has grown to a whopping $1.5 billion.
It's the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The one-time cash option is now $745.9 million for the next drawing Saturday night.
The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the Powerball 23.
Sixteen tickets matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. None were in New England, but three in Massachusetts won smaller prizes. A $100,000 winner was sold at Island Variety on Nantucket and $50,000 winners were sold at Bay Wine and Spirits in Canton and A One Market in Peabody.
There have now been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner
The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
