Powerball jackpot rises to whopping $1.5 billion, third largest lottery prize in U.S. history

/ AP

BOSTON - There were no winners in the latest Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has grown to a whopping $1.5 billion.

It's the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The one-time cash option is now $745.9 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the Powerball 23.

Sixteen tickets matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. None were in New England, but three in Massachusetts won smaller prizes. A $100,000 winner was sold at Island Variety on Nantucket and $50,000 winners were sold at Bay Wine and Spirits in Canton and A One Market in Peabody.

There have now been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 3:59 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

