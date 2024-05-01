Watch CBS News
Massachusetts woman wins $1M on scratch ticket for second time in 10 weeks

By Matt Schooley

MANSFIELD – A Massachusetts woman is on quite the lucky streak, winning a big lottery prize for the second time in 10 weeks.

The Massachusetts Lottery said Christine Wilson of Attleboro won a $1 million prize while playing the 100X Cash instant ticket. She claimed the prize on Wednesday,

Christine Wilson celebrates two of her $1 million lottery winning tickets. Massachusetts Lottery

Two-time lottery winner

This was not Wilson's first stop at Massachusetts Lottery headquarters.

On February 23, she claimed the first $1 million prize on the "Lifetime Millions" $50 instant ticket.

Both times, Wilson opted to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

According to Wilson, she plans to put the money she won into savings.

Winning lottery tickets sold in Mansfield

Wilson bought her first ticket at Dubs's Discount Liquors on Chauncy Street in Mansfield. The second ticket was purchased at Family Food Mart on East Street in Mansfield.

Each store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winners.

"Lifetime Millions" $50 scratch ticket

Massachusetts launched the Lifetime Millions ticket in February, boasting three grand prizes up for grabs. One lucky player will win $1 million per year for at least 20 years. Whoever wins that prize can instead opt for a one-time cash payout of $15,400,000 before taxes. 

Lifetime Millions also offers four $2 million prizes. Wilson was the first of 12 $1 million prize winners.

In March, Massachusetts also launched a new "Jaws" scratch ticket themed after the iconic movie. Solange Villard of Dorchester won the first $1 million prize.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 4:33 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

