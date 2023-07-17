Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot now at $900 million for Monday night drawing

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot now stands at $900 million for Monday night's drawing.

That's the third-highest prize in the game's history. The estimated, one-time lump sum value is $465.1 million.

There hasn't been a winner since April. That's 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

"As the excitement surrounding these jackpots increases, we remind people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means," said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Tickets are $2 each and can be bought up until 9:50 p.m.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Powerball says the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. 

First published on July 17, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

