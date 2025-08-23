Winning numbers announced for estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for one of the largest Powerball jackpots this year were announced Saturday night. They were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, with a Powerball of 18.

It was not immediately announced if any winning jackpot tickets were sold.

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $700 million, making it the eleventh-largest jackpot in Powerball game history. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $316 million, Powerball said.

There was no winner in Monday or Wednesday night's drawings.

A single winner Saturday would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of $316 million before taxes, or going with the $700 million annuity option, which consists of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% per year.

No one has won Powerball's jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.