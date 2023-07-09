Powerball jackpot now 9th largest in history

Powerball's jackpot has now risen to an estimated $650 million after there were no winners for Saturday's draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and the Powerball was 18.

The next drawing will be Monday, and it is set to be the ninth largest prize in the game's history. The jackpot was last hit in April and, since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot on Monday are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the lottery.

If a player wins on Monday, that person will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $650 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $328.3 million. If a winner picks the annuitized prize, the lottery makes one immediate payment, then doles 29 out annual payments. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

A California player took home Powerball's largest ever prize in a November 2022 drawing. The player won a record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

There have been two winners this year so far in the Powerball. In February, a Washington player won a $754.6 million jackpot. A Virginia player won a $162.6 million jackpot in a March drawing-

Powerball tickets are available in 45 out of 50 U.S. states, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. The drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

