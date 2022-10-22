Powerball jackpot reaches $580 million Saturday

BOSTON - The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is estimated to be $580 million with a cash option of $278.2 million, lottery officials said.

The Saturday drawing will be the 34th since August 3, the last time the jackpot was hit. That was a $206.9 million jackpot won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

Saturday's jackpot is the largest since January 5, when the jackpot was $632.6 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday.