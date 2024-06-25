Post Malone's concert tour coming to Fenway Park in Boston

BOSTON - Post Malone is bringing his concert tour to Fenway Park in Boston later this summer.

The Grammy-nominated artist is playing 21 shows to mark the release of his first country album "F-1 Trillion." His Fenway concert is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Post Malone concert tickets

Tickets will start to become available on Wednesday with a Citi Presale. They go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m.

There's no word yet if Post Malone will be joined by another other opening or guest artists for the performance.

Post Malone's first single "I Had Some Help" from his new album went to the top of the country charts. He also teamed up with Taylor Swift earlier this year on her new single "Fortnight."

Fenway Park summer concert series

Fenway is welcoming a host of big names this year. The summer concert series kicked off last Thursday with a rain-shortened Lana Del Rey show, followed by a Hootie & The Blowfish concert.

The next concerts at the iconic ballpark will be played by Watertown resident and New England native Noah Kahan on July 18 and July 19. He'll be followed by Kane Brown on July 20, Foo Fighters on July 21 and blink-182 on July 23.

In August Def Leppard and Journey will play Fenway on Aug. 5 and Green Day will perform Aug. 17. The only other shows scheduled in September besides Post Malone are Pearl Jam on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.