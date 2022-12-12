Police search for armed suspects who robbed USPS letter carrier in Melrose

Police search for armed suspects who robbed letter carrier in Melrose

Police search for armed suspects who robbed letter carrier in Melrose

MELROSE - Police are searching for two people who robbed a letter carrier near Orchard Lane in Melrose on Saturday.

The suspects, wearing all black, were captured on surveillance video before and after the robbery.

Police said the two suspects "brandished weapons."

A reward of up to $50,000 has been announced for information that leads to an arrest.

The robbery is being investigated by the US Postal Inspection Service and the Melrose Police Department.

Armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal crime punishable by up to 25 years in prison.