I-495 in Lowell shut down in both directions due to alleged armed shooting suspect in median, I-Team sources say

Interstate 495 in Lowell has been shut down in both directions due to an alleged armed suspect stopped in the median, I-Team sources said. The incident is snarling traffic on the busy road during the Tuesday evening commute.

I-Team sources said that Massachusetts State Police stopped a pick-up truck allegedly involved in a shooting in Berlin and that one person may be armed. State Police have requested a negotiator to the scene, I-Team sources said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that the major highway was temporarily closed just after 4:30 p.m. They asked drivers to seek alternative routes and said that traffic would be diverted to the nearest exit.

"Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution," Mass DOT said in a statement.

"The Massachusetts State Police are asking the public to avoid 495 in Lowell, as there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation that has closed both sides of the highway in that area. We will update as we have more information," a spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

There is no information about what the police activity is about.

MassDOT said to stay up to date on traffic conditions by calling 511 or using the Mass511 app.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.