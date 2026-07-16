Small plane crashes in Plymouth, Massachusetts pond

A small plane crashed into a pond in Plymouth, Massachusetts Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in Curlew Pond, which is just off Curlew Pond Road.

The plane was upside down at the edge of the shore.

A small plane crashed into Curlew Pond in Plymouth, Mass. July 16, 2026. CBS Boston

It's not clear yet how many people were on board or if there are any serious injuries. A dive team was called in.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Plymouth, Massachusetts is about 40 miles south of Boston.