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Small plane crashes in Plymouth, Massachusetts pond

By
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt is a reporter for WBZ-TV's morning news. She joined the station in December 2023 from CBS-affiliate WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.
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Penny Kmitt

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A small plane crashed into a pond in Plymouth, Massachusetts Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in Curlew Pond, which is just off Curlew Pond Road.

The plane was upside down at the edge of the shore.

plymouth.jpg
A small plane crashed into Curlew Pond in Plymouth, Mass. July 16, 2026. CBS Boston

It's not clear yet how many people were on board or if there are any serious injuries. A dive team was called in.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Plymouth, Massachusetts is about 40 miles south of Boston.

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