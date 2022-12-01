Watch CBS News
Plum Island dredging project will help reinforce shoreline

By Beth Germano

PLUM ISLAND - It's considered a win-win for the environment. A dredging project now underway in the waters off Plum Island may be designed to help with marine navigation, but the displaced sand is now helping to reinforce the shoreline. 

"The water used to come up to the rocks, with a storm or high tide it washes around our house," said Mark Wright, a city councilor and a resident of Reservation Terrace which has seen some homes condemned and others damaged by storms. 

But now along with the ocean views, Mark Wright and his neighbors have been watching with relief the placement of massive pipes to bring in new sand that will create a much-needed barrier the rocks can't provide. "We'll end up with about 400 feet of beach in that direction, and 1200 feet going back toward the mouth, it'll be substantial," said Wright. 

It's all because the so-called "big boy" has been brought in. It's a 220-foot-long boat that's dredging both ends of Newburyport Harbor to help with navigation. The byproduct of that Army Corps of Engineers project is precious sand that's been dredged will be deposited on the vulnerable beach. 

"This sand buys us precious time to protect homes, public infrastructure like water and sewer systems, protect public safety, and protect this resource," said State Senator Bruce Tarr. 

But with the work to pipe in the sand it won't be the end of the story. "The Army Corps' own estimate is that the sand will protect for two or three years. That's why we need to come up with a longer-term solution," said Wright. 

A study has been funded to come up with a more permanent plan, but Wright hopes in the meantime this sand will help through the coming winters. "It depends on how quickly they the work and when the first nor'easters of the year show up," Wright said.    

