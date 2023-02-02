Pittsfield native achieves "unattainable long shot" with Grammy nomination

PITTSFIELD – A western Massachusetts native is celebrating his first Grammy nomination this weekend.

Matt Cusson is up for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella.

"I would say around 12:15 my phone starts blowing up. All of a sudden texts, texts, texts, texts, another call," Cusson said, talking about the moment he found out he was nominated. "It always seems like such an unattainable long shot."

Cusson paired up with the a cappella group Kings Return. They worked together on a cover of "How Deep is Your Love" by the Bee Gees.

"I still haven't met them! I think they get out here to LA on Friday," said Cusson, who added that he and the group have only met over Zoom calls and social media. "Since then we have done 5-7 songs together."

Cusson grew up in Pittsfield, and spent several semesters at Berklee College of Music.

He dropped out the day he met Brian McKnight. The singer asked to him to fly to Los Angeles the next day to record an album. He toured with and opened for McKnight for the better part of a decade.

"For a long time, I would open for him, open the show. If Brian McKnight comes and says, 'Hey you want to make a record?' You say, 'Yup,' and you go," Cusson joked. "Berklee is like that for a lot of students. You go there, you meet people, you find someone, find opportunities, and go into the music business. I credit a lot of my success to Berklee, and the networking I did there."

Cusson was at home with his young daughter and his father when his phone started blowing up.

"I immediately go to Gabe Kunda, who is the guy in Kings Return, and he texted me as well, but it was just a bunch of random letters. Like your freak out moment," Cusson said.

Next, he called Kunda.

"Gabe was at the top of his voice. Now Gabe sings bass, and he all of a sudden sounded like an alto, and he said, 'You are nominated for a Grammy!' I start flipping out."

Cusson and Kings Return will be at the show together.

Tune in to WBZ-TV to see if he wins. You can catch the show on Sunday at 8 p.m.