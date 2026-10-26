Brides seeking answers weeks after NH photography company's bankruptcy announcement: "We paid them in full"

It has been more than two weeks since a New Hampshire wedding photography company said it was planning to file for bankruptcy, leaving couples without their photos. The New Hampshire Bankruptcy Court says they currently have no filing from the company, Picture This Wedding, as some brides are still looking for their photos or their money back.

Picture This Wedding posted their bankruptcy announcement on their website in early October. That is when WBZ spoke with Victoria Doherty, a bride who spent $4,000 on photos from the company and has now had to pay her photographer separately to get her pictures. When the company switched her photographer numerous times right before her wedding, she became suspicious.

"It was a Friday, Vickie called me kind of worried about her photographer got switched again, it was two weeks before the wedding," said Nicole Plante, her Maid of Honor.

Contract emails still being sent

In an attempt to get some answers, Plante decided to go on a recon mission. Before the bankruptcy announcement went public, she put in a fake request with the company for their services, so she could ask questions.

"I am a soon to be bride, so I am just going to email them and say I'm interested in booking with them and just see where this goes," explained Plante. "Every question I had for the guy I was consulting with, he had no real answers."

She was sent a Docusign for a contract for the job and continues to receive emails to sign the contract even after the company announced they are going bankrupt.

"This was from Friday. This was the recent review and sign document to hire them for my wedding," said Plante, showing WBZ an email with a recent link to sign the contract. "They would probably get my money and probably there would be nothing I could do about it."

Emily Watson knows this fate all too well. She and her fiancé are getting married in a year, but they paid for their pictures up front with Picture This Wedding.

"We paid them in full. We paid them $3,500," said Watson. "At the time I was seeing good reviews."

Watson said she met the owner in person at a wedding show in Maine.

"We were like this guy is real, his business is real, and then it kind of crumbled from there," explained Watson.

No record of bankruptcy filling

Despite having no pictures taken, she still received an email from the company saying they would do their best to get brides their photos by a target date of October 30. Watson wants her money back.

"The fact that we have to pay a different company for the same service we already paid for, really kind of, it stings," said Watson.

She says she has made numerous attempts to contact the company through their phone number as well as emails they have provided online regarding the bankruptcy. She even reached out to the New Hampshire Bankruptcy Court.

"They say they have no record of him filing, they have no record of Picture This Wedding or when it was under Pictures LLC," said Watson.

When WBZ called, we were quickly told there was no filing yet. They were already familiar with the company name, saying they have received numerous calls from people inquiring about their bankruptcy status.

WBZ reached out to the company weeks ago asking for answers but never heard back. WBZ contacted them again on October 26 for a response to these allegations and again did not get a response.