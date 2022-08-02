Watch CBS News
Police ask for public's help finding "armed and dangerous" NH abduction suspect Peter Curtis

BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.

Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.

Peter Curtis. Brentwood Police

Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817. 

