Frates family marks 10-year anniversary of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

BOSTON - It has now been 10 years since Pete Frates' ALS charity movement went worldwide. "How many mothers get to say their kid made a difference in the world?" said an emotional Nancy Frates.

For Pete Frates' biggest fan, this milestone feels bittersweet. A decade since her boy set out to change the fight against ALS. The viral worldwide Ice Bucket Challenge raised many millions and led to more research and better care.

Nancy Frates, left, speaks on behalf of her son, Pete Frates during the 21st annual Old Time Baseball Game at Saint Peter's Field in Cambridge on August 25, 2014. Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

"When Pete was diagnosed, we didn't even know where the tunnel was for a cure. Today we're not only in the tunnel. We can see the cure. We just need people to stick with us," she said.

Ray Bourque helps fundraising mission

Pete Frates died in 2019 at age 34, seven years after his ALS diagnosis. Pete was an inspiration to all of us - even to Pete's own heroes. Today, Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque helps carry this cause toward a cure.

"When he was diagnosed, he asked the doctor 'what is it going to take?' She said 'money.' He said, 'how much?' She said, 'a billion dollars.' He looked at her and said, 'I'm on it,'" Ray Bourque recalled.

The new issue of Boston Man Magazine highlights this powerhouse partnership. While the Frates family encourages a new wave of the Ice Bucket Challenge, the Bourque Family Foundation will again dedicate their September Captain's Ball to Pete's mission.

"He'd be the first one here to celebrate. Being his mom and having lost him, celebrating is a little bit hard. We celebrate him for what he did, and we celebrate what is going to happen as we continue this fight," Nancy Frates added.