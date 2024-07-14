Pennsylvania State Police identify 3 victims shot at Trump rally

2 injured at Trump rally taken to Pittsburgh hospital 2 injured at Trump rally taken to Pittsburgh hospital 01:53

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania State Police have identified three victims who were shot during the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The deceased victim was identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pa.

The second victim, who was wounded in the shooting, has been identified as 57-year-old David Dutch, of New Kensington, Pa. He is currently listed in stable condition. The third victim, who is also listed in stable condition, was identified as James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pa., according to a media release from state police.

"These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today," said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner. "The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues."

Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Comperatore.

"Corey was the very best of us," Shapiro said. "Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night. Corey was a 'girl dad.' Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community."

The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park. The U.S. Secret Service said he was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Law enforcement has told CBS News that Crooks opened fire with a semiautomatic AR-style rifle and the ATF is currently tracing the weapon.