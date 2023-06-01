Pellet gun confiscated from student at Dorchester school

Pellet gun confiscated from student at Dorchester school

Pellet gun confiscated from student at Dorchester school

BOSTON – Police are investigating after a student brought a pellet gun to a Dorchester school.

Boston Police were called to King Elementary School on Thursday for a report of a weapon.

In a letter to families, the school said a staff member confiscated what turned out to be a pellet gun.

The gun never was fired and no one was hurt.

Boston Police are investigating the incident.