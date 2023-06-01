Pellet gun confiscated from student at Dorchester school
BOSTON – Police are investigating after a student brought a pellet gun to a Dorchester school.
Boston Police were called to King Elementary School on Thursday for a report of a weapon.
In a letter to families, the school said a staff member confiscated what turned out to be a pellet gun.
The gun never was fired and no one was hurt.
Boston Police are investigating the incident.
