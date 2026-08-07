Woman injured when tire iron crashes through car windshield on I-95 in Peabody

A woman was injured after a tire iron crashed through the windshield of a car she was in on Interstate 95 in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Friday.

It happened while the vehicle was heading northbound around noon. Massachusetts State Police said the tire iron went through the windshield and struck the woman. State police said, "There is no description of the vehicle that the tire iron came from."

When emergency crews arrived, the injured passenger of the Subaru was conscious and alert.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Photos from the scene showed window damage to the passenger-side windshield.

The damage to the windshield was visible on the passenger side of the Subaru. CBS Boston

Fire officials say no one else was injured.

The right lane of I-95 was closed while crews worked to clean up the area. All lanes were open as of 12:50 p.m. Friday.

Peabody, Massachusetts, is around 20 miles from Boston.