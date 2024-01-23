Patriots have a pair of offensive coordinator interviews set for Tuesday

Sports Final: Things are going to be VERY different for Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo

Sports Final: Things are going to be VERY different for Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo

Sports Final: Things are going to be VERY different for Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo

FOXBORO -- After interviewing his first candidate to become the new offensive coordinator in New England on Monday, Jerod Mayo will conduct two more OC interviews on Tuesday.

The new Patriots head coach will chat with Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher on Tuesday, as he looks to fill the role left vacant by Bill O'Brien's departure last week. Mayo interviewed Rams tight ends coach and former Patriots assistant Nick Caley for the gig on Monday.

Robinson is one popular fellow this offseason and will be getting a new job title somewhere. The Bears interviewed him last week, and the Steelers and the Raiders would also like to chat with the 37-year-old about their open offensive coordinator positions.

Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Robinson has been on Sean McVay's staff since 2019, first serving as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach before being elevated to Los Angles' passing game coordinator and QBs coach in 2021. He played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 2005-09, and was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow talks with quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher during the 2020 NFL season. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mayo will be interviewing Pitcher via Zoom, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but he may not be leaving Cincinnati. Pitcher, who has been on the Bengals offensive staff since 2016, is in line to become Cincy's OC after Brian Callahan left to become head coach of the Titans.

Caley, Robinson, and Pitcher are the only offensive coordinator candidates to interviewed by New England so far. Mayo is also on the hunt for a defensive coordinator and special teams coach for his first season as an NFL head coach.